Spain saves 825 migrants, prepares to receive Aquarius boat

MADRID (AP) — Spain's maritime rescue service says it has saved 825 people and recovered four bodies from dozens of migrant boats attempting the perilous crossing of the Mediterranean Sea over the past two days.

The service says it pulled the migrants from a total of 69 different boats its rescue craft intercepted throughout Friday and Saturday morning after they departed from African shores.

The spike in arrivals comes as Spain prepares to receive another 630 migrants after Italy and Malta refused to let the aid boat Aquarius land earlier this week. The Aquarius and two Italian ships carrying the migrants are expected to arrive at the eastern port of Valencia on Sunday.

At least 792 migrants have died crossing the Mediterranean so far this year, according to the United Nations.