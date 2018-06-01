Chinese students in Taiwan share their frustrations with Taiwanese society

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On June 15, the Youtube channel Stop Kiddin Studios uploaded a video of Chinese students discussing things they like and don’t like about life in Taiwan. Some of their responses are surprising.



In the short video, viewers are given some interesting insight into how Chinese students, who are all speaking anonymously, compare some aspects of daily life between China and Taiwan.



One common theme among several responses is the convenience of life in Taiwan. One specific example is the ease of buying tickets for travel or entertainment using the kiosks located at most 7-11s.



Another respondent expresses her envy for the universal health care provided to Taiwanese citizens in Taiwan, lamenting that she is unable to receive the healthcare benefits, stating emphatically “We get sick too!”



The ease of travel to foreign countries by means of the Taiwanese passport also makes some of the students envious, because Chinese people require fees and applications for visas to enter most countries.

While in contrast, Taiwanese people have what was recently ranked as the 26th most powerful passport in the world, making travel for Taiwanese citizens much more convenient than it is for Chinese passport holders.



One respondent criticized the Taiwan High Speed Rail, expressing disappointment that it is not that fast, and very overpriced.



In what is undoubtedly the most sobering segment of the short video, the Chinese students begin discussing private property, and the potential of becoming homeowners, which is a possibility for people in Taiwan.



In stark contrast, the commenter reminds the audience that under Communism in China, “buying a home” actually means the purchaser is only hypothetically afforded usage rights for a 70 year period on any given property.



See the video below, and subscribe to Stop Kiddin Studios if you enjoy their content.