TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Taiwanese athlete Yang Chun-han (楊俊瀚) clocked a new personal best of 10.11 seconds to break the men's 100m national record at the Japan University Games Men's 100m finals at 5:25 p.m. (Japan time: 6:25 p.m.)

He broke the national record by clocking in 10.18 seconds in the semi-finals, and he broke the national record once again in the 100m finals.