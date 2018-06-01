Taiwan tycoon out of jail for Dragon Boat holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tycoon Jack Sun (孫道存) left prison Saturday to spend the Dragon Boat Festival at home despite only having started a three-year prison sentence for embezzlement last September.

The former chairman of Pacific Electric Wire and Cable (PEWC, 太平洋電信電纜公司) is better known as the father of leading Taiwanese socialite Aimee Sun (Yunyun Sun, 孫芸芸), who plays a key role at her husband’s Breeze Center shopping malls.

Last September, Jack Sun, 68, entered jail following his sentencing to three years for his involvement in the embezzlement of NT$20 billion (US$663 million) from his company.

However, at 3:40 p.m. Saturday, he was seen walking freely, wearing a baseball cap and a surgical mask, out of a detention facility in Taoyuan City, the Apple Daily reported. A friend in a modest Toyota picked him up, and there was no sign of his daughters or of his 32-year-old woman friend, the newspaper noted.

As the Dragon Boat Festival is a three-day holiday, Sun will be allowed to spend 64 hours outside, prison officials said. Following half a year at the Taipei Prison, he was transferred to a minimum-security facility, where he had to spend two months without breaking the rules in order to qualify for the holiday outing, according to the Apple Daily.

Sun was staying in a room housing 12 convicts, while during the day his tasks consisted of gardening work, the paper reported. Another prominent guest of the facility is Wei Ying-chun (魏應充), the Ting Hsin International tycoon involved in a wave of food safety scandals a couple of years ago.