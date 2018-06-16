Ex-Blue Jays player pulled from Canadian HOF festivities

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame pulled Kelly Gruber from its induction weekend festivities after the former Toronto Blue Jays third baseman made an awkward appearance during a Pitch Talks panel discussion a day earlier.

Gruber was briefly on stage at the Homestand Sports event Thursday night with host Ashley Docking and Rogers Sportsnet broadcaster Kevin Barker in Toronto. In a joint statement Friday, the Hall of Fame and Pitch Talks said the proceedings were stopped 45 minutes early due to Gruber's "unacceptable and inappropriate behavior."

"Basically what happened was by the time he got on stage he appeared to be inebriated," said Homestand Sports founder Kevin Kennedy. "He was just acting sort of obnoxious, kind of erratic, he was confrontational with our host, Ashley, and quite quickly I knew that this wasn't going in the right direction."

Gruber was one of several former Blue Jays chosen to participate in various Hall events in the lead-up to Saturday's ceremony in Ontario, where former major league stars Pedro Martinez and Lloyd Moseby will be inducted along with baseball historian William Humber.

Gruber's representative, Don Graham, emailed a statement from the former player to The Canadian Press on Friday evening.

"There's two sides to every story and I would love to tell mine," Gruber said. "Maybe what I said was taken the wrong way. My intention for being there was to honor my teammate and buddy Lloyd, and the interview part went south for a variety of reasons which I will detail at a later date."

The 56-year-old Gruber made his big league debut with the Blue Jays in 1984. He won a World Series with Toronto in 1992 and ended his career with the Angels the following year.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball