Sweden, S. Korea need to seize chance with Germany waiting

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (AP) — Sweden is without Zlatan Ibrahimovich and, for the first time since 2006, it's at the World Cup.
That's the strange thing about Sweden. It may be better off without one of its best ever players.
Sweden put a positive spin on the striker's absence by finishing ahead of Netherlands and then beating Italy in a playoff to qualify for Russia.
Sweden starts its first World Cup in 12 years on Monday against South Korea , a team that has failed to maintain its status in world soccer.
South Korea reached the semifinals at home in 2002 and the last 16 in 2010, but the 2014 World Cup in Brazil brought no wins and a humiliating return home.
The opening game is crucial for both teams with defending champion Germany and Mexico waiting in Group F.