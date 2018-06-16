Troops fire at anti-India protests in Kashmir, 1 killed

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police and residents say at least one young man has been killed and over a dozen others wounded as protests against Indian rule followed by clashes erupted in Indian-controlled Kashmir shortly after Eid prayers.

Government forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas to stop hundreds of people from marching in the southern Anantnag area on Saturday, leading to clashes with stone-throwing protesters.

One man among at least 17 injured people has died at a hospital.

Protests and clashes also are reported at several places across Kashmir, including the main city of Srinagar, after Eid prayers concluded.

Muslim Kashmiris on Saturday are celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan and its daytime fasting.