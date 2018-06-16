  1. Home
BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/06/16 13:14
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 51 197 54 68 .345
Segura Sea 66 278 51 95 .342
Altuve Hou 71 288 44 97 .337
Simmons LAA 59 215 32 71 .330
Trout LAA 70 248 58 80 .323
Brantley Cle 57 233 35 74 .318
JMartinez Bos 66 249 44 79 .317
Rosario Min 66 262 46 82 .313
MDuffy TB 54 215 17 67 .312
Jay KC 59 238 28 73 .307
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; KDavis, Oakland, 20; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 20; Gallo, Texas, 18; Judge, New York, 18; Betts, Boston, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; 3 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 55; Haniger, Seattle, 52; MMachado, Baltimore, 50; KDavis, Oakland, 49; Gattis, Houston, 46; Trout, Los Angeles, 46; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 46; Judge, New York, 46; Benintendi, Boston, 46; Moustakas, Kansas City, 45.

Pitching

Kluber, Cleveland, 10-3; Severino, New York, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 8-1; Morton, Houston, 8-1; GCole, Houston, 8-1; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Porcello, Boston, 8-3; McCullers, Houston, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.