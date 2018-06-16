|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|51
|197
|54
|68
|.345
|Segura Sea
|66
|278
|51
|95
|.342
|Altuve Hou
|71
|288
|44
|97
|.337
|Simmons LAA
|59
|215
|32
|71
|.330
|Trout LAA
|70
|248
|58
|80
|.323
|Brantley Cle
|57
|233
|35
|74
|.318
|JMartinez Bos
|66
|249
|44
|79
|.317
|Rosario Min
|66
|262
|46
|82
|.313
|MDuffy TB
|54
|215
|17
|67
|.312
|Jay KC
|59
|238
|28
|73
|.307
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 23; JMartinez, Boston, 22; KDavis, Oakland, 20; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 20; Gallo, Texas, 18; Judge, New York, 18; Betts, Boston, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; 3 tied at 16.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 55; Haniger, Seattle, 52; MMachado, Baltimore, 50; KDavis, Oakland, 49; Gattis, Houston, 46; Trout, Los Angeles, 46; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 46; Judge, New York, 46; Benintendi, Boston, 46; Moustakas, Kansas City, 45.
|Pitching
Kluber, Cleveland, 10-3; Severino, New York, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 8-1; Morton, Houston, 8-1; GCole, Houston, 8-1; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Porcello, Boston, 8-3; McCullers, Houston, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.