More rain forecast in central, southern Taiwan this holiday weekend

TAIPEI (CNA) -- Heavy rainfall is again expected in central and southern Taiwan starting late Saturday due to abundant moisture brought in by a stationary front and southwesterly currents, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.



Following the departure of a tropical depression that dumped a huge amount of rain in southern Taiwan over the past two days, there will be a brief break from the wet weather during the day on Saturday, according to CWB forecaster Lin Po-tung (林柏東).



However, a stationary front and southwesterly currents will hit southern Taiwan late Saturday, bringing heavy rain, before gradually spreading to central Taiwan, Lin said.



The rain is forecast to continue until the Dragon Boat Festival on Monday and begin to ease on Tuesday.



The tropical depression, meanwhile, was upgraded to a tropical storm, Gaemi, at 2 a.m. Saturday, moving in a northeasterly direction toward Japan, CWB data showed.