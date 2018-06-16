Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 4 1 New York 001 001 03x—5 9 0

Eovaldi, Venters (8) and W.Ramos; Loaisiga, Holder (6), Robertson (7), Betances (8), Warren (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Loaisiga 1-0. L_Eovaldi 1-2. HRs_New York, Gregorius (14).

___

Minnesota 100 302 000—6 6 0 Cleveland 000 001 002—3 7 2

Gibson, Hildenberger (8), Rogers (9), Rodney (9) and Garver; Kluber, Olson (6), Otero (6), Tomlin (8) and Gomes. W_Gibson 2-4. L_Kluber 10-3. Sv_Rodney (15). HRs_Minnesota, Dozier (10), Rosario (15). Cleveland, Gomes (9).

___

Houston 000 204 010—7 12 0 Kansas City 002 010 000—3 5 0

Morton, Peacock (7), Sipp (8), McHugh (9) and McCann; Junis, Hill (6), Grimm (7), B.Smith (8), Flynn (9) and S.Perez. W_Morton 8-1. L_Junis 5-7. HRs_Houston, Correa (12), Bregman (9), Gattis (14).

___

INTERLEAGUE Washington 110 010 020—5 10 0 Toronto 003 000 30x—6 10 0

G.Gonzalez, Miller (7), Kelley (8) and Severino; A.Sanchez, Oh (7), Loup (8), Axford (8), Tepera (9) and Martin. W_Oh 2-2. L_G.Gonzalez 6-3. Sv_Tepera (4). HRs_Toronto, Solarte 2 (14), Travis (3).

___

Miami 000 011 000—2 7 0 Baltimore 000 000 000—0 3 1

Urena, Barraclough (9) and Realmuto; Gausman, Scott (6), M.Castro (7), Britton (8), O'Day (9) and Sisco. W_Urena 2-8. L_Gausman 3-6. Sv_Barraclough (5).

___

Colorado 060 010 101—9 13 0 Texas 500 000 000—5 6 0

Bettis, Musgrave (6), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and T.Murphy; Mendez, Moore (4), Barnette (7), Mann (9) and C.Perez, Trevino. W_Bettis 5-1. L_Mendez 0-1. HRs_Colorado, Arenado (13), Desmond 2 (14). Texas, Gallo (18), Profar (7).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Cincinnati 001 100 000—2 7 0 Pittsburgh 010 002 00x—3 6 3

Harvey, Peralta (6), Lorenzen (6) and Barnhart; Kuhl, Glasnow (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Kuhl 5-4. L_Harvey 1-5. Sv_Vazquez (13).

___

San Diego 200 000 502—9 14 1 Atlanta 020 010 000—3 6 0

Richard, Stammen (7), Castillo (8) and Lopez; McCarthy, Carle (6), S.Freeman (7), Moylan (7), Gohara (8) and Suzuki. W_Richard 6-6. L_S.Freeman 1-3. HRs_San Diego, Pirela (1), Galvis (4). Atlanta, Freeman (15).

___

Philadelphia 000 001 001— 2 8 4 Milwaukee 050 320 03x—13 13 0

Arrieta, Leiter Jr. (4), Arano (6), E.Ramos (7), Valentin (8) and Alfaro; Suter, Jennings (8), Logan (9) and Pina. W_Suter 7-4. L_Arrieta 5-5. HRs_Philadelphia, Herrera (8). Milwaukee, Perez (4), Yelich (9), Aguilar (12).