|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|20
|.692
|½
|Boston
|48
|22
|.686
|—
|Tampa Bay
|32
|37
|.464
|15½
|Toronto
|31
|38
|.449
|16½
|Baltimore
|19
|49
|.279
|28
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|36
|32
|.529
|—
|Detroit
|34
|37
|.479
|3½
|Minnesota
|30
|36
|.455
|5
|Chicago
|24
|44
|.353
|12
|Kansas City
|22
|47
|.319
|14½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|46
|25
|.648
|—
|Seattle
|44
|25
|.638
|1
|Los Angeles
|37
|32
|.536
|8
|Oakland
|34
|35
|.493
|11
|Texas
|27
|44
|.380
|19
___
|Thursday's Games
Detroit 3, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 7, Oakland 3
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 2, Seattle 1
|Friday's Games
Miami 2, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 0
Toronto 6, Washington 5
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3
Colorado 9, Texas 5
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 7, Kansas City 3
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 9-2), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-7), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 3-8) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-6), 2:15 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 6-6) at Texas (Minor 4-4), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lamb 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 5-6), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Chen 1-3) at Baltimore (Cobb 2-8), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 10-2) at Toronto (Estrada 3-6), 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Romero 3-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 8-4), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Wright 2-0) at Seattle (LeBlanc 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Miami at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.