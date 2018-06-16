Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
|New York
|001
|001
|03x—5
|9
|0
Eovaldi, Venters (8) and W.Ramos; Loaisiga, Holder (6), Robertson (7), Betances (8), Warren (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Loaisiga 1-0. L_Eovaldi 1-2. HRs_New York, Gregorius (14).
|Minnesota
|100
|302
|000—6
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|002—3
|7
|2
Gibson, Hildenberger (8), Rogers (9), Rodney (9) and Garver; Kluber, Olson (6), Otero (6), Tomlin (8) and Gomes. W_Gibson 2-4. L_Kluber 10-3. Sv_Rodney (15). HRs_Minnesota, Dozier (10), Rosario (15). Cleveland, Gomes (9).
|Houston
|000
|204
|010—7
|12
|0
|Kansas City
|002
|010
|000—3
|5
|0
Morton, Peacock (7), Sipp (8), McHugh (9) and B.McCann; Junis, Hill (6), Grimm (7), B.Smith (8), Flynn (9) and S.Perez. W_Morton 8-1. L_Junis 5-7. HRs_Houston, Correa (12), Bregman (9), Gattis (14).
|Detroit
|012
|000
|010—4
|10
|0
|Chicago
|000
|003
|000—3
|12
|1
Fiers, Coleman (6), Farmer (7), Wilson (8), Greene (9) and J.McCann; Lopez, Cedeno (7), B.Rondon (7), Avilan (7), Minaya (8) and Narvaez. W_Farmer 2-3. L_Minaya 0-1. Sv_Greene (18). HRs_Detroit, Hicks (6). Chicago, Narvaez (1).
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|110
|010
|020—5
|10
|0
|Toronto
|003
|000
|30x—6
|10
|0
G.Gonzalez, Miller (7), Kelley (8) and Severino; A.Sanchez, Oh (7), Loup (8), Axford (8), Tepera (9) and Martin. W_Oh 2-2. L_G.Gonzalez 6-3. Sv_Tepera (4). HRs_Toronto, Solarte 2 (14), Travis (3).
|Miami
|000
|011
|000—2
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
Urena, Barraclough (9) and Realmuto; Gausman, Scott (6), M.Castro (7), Britton (8), O'Day (9) and Sisco. W_Urena 2-8. L_Gausman 3-6. Sv_Barraclough (5).
|Colorado
|060
|010
|101—9
|13
|0
|Texas
|500
|000
|000—5
|6
|0
Bettis, Musgrave (6), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and T.Murphy; Mendez, Moore (4), Barnette (7), Mann (9) and C.Perez, Trevino. W_Bettis 5-1. L_Mendez 0-1. HRs_Colorado, Arenado (13), Desmond 2 (14). Texas, Gallo (18), Profar (7).
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|001
|100
|000—2
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|002
|00x—3
|6
|3
Harvey, Peralta (6), Lorenzen (6) and Barnhart; Kuhl, Glasnow (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Kuhl 5-4. L_Harvey 1-5. Sv_Vazquez (13).
|San Diego
|200
|000
|502—9
|14
|1
|Atlanta
|020
|010
|000—3
|6
|0
Richard, Stammen (7), Castillo (8) and Lopez; McCarthy, Carle (6), S.Freeman (7), Moylan (7), Gohara (8) and Suzuki. W_Richard 6-6. L_S.Freeman 1-3. HRs_San Diego, Pirela (1), Galvis (4). Atlanta, Freeman (15).
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|001—
|2
|8
|4
|Milwaukee
|050
|320
|03x—13
|13
|0
Arrieta, Leiter Jr. (4), Arano (6), E.Ramos (7), Valentin (8) and Alfaro; Suter, Jennings (8), Logan (9) and Pina. W_Suter 7-4. L_Arrieta 5-5. HRs_Philadelphia, Herrera (8). Milwaukee, Perez (4), Yelich (9), Aguilar (12).