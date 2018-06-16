  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/16 11:32
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 45 20 .692 ½
Boston 48 22 .686
Tampa Bay 32 37 .464 15½
Toronto 31 38 .449 16½
Baltimore 19 49 .279 28
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 36 32 .529
Detroit 33 37 .471 4
Minnesota 30 36 .455 5
Chicago 24 43 .358 11½
Kansas City 22 47 .319 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 46 25 .648
Seattle 44 25 .638 1
Los Angeles 37 32 .536 8
Oakland 34 35 .493 11
Texas 27 44 .380 19

___

Thursday's Games

Detroit 3, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 7, Oakland 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 2, Seattle 1

Friday's Games

Miami 2, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 6, Washington 5

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3

Colorado 9, Texas 5

Houston 7, Kansas City 3

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 9-2), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 3-8) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-6), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 6-6) at Texas (Minor 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lamb 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 5-6), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Chen 1-3) at Baltimore (Cobb 2-8), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 10-2) at Toronto (Estrada 3-6), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Romero 3-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 8-4), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Wright 2-0) at Seattle (LeBlanc 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.