Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Limited Quantity of Vegetable Trays in a Multistate Outbreak of Cyclospora Illnesses in Select Retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, Because of Possible Health Risk

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2018--Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. (“Del Monte Fresh”) announced today, the voluntary recall of a limited quantity of 6 oz., 12 oz. and 28 oz. vegetable trays containing fresh broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks, carrots, and dill dip sold to select retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Del Monte was notified by state agencies of the outbreak and its potential involvement. Del Monte has recalled the products because they may be linked to this recent cluster of illnesses and have the potential to be contaminated with Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause the intestinal illness Cyclosporiasis. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the infection usually is not life threatening. Symptoms of Cyclosporiasis may include the following: watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue. Other symptoms that may occur but are less common include the following: vomiting and/or low-grade fever.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180615005862/en/

Vegetable Tray 6 oz. (Photo: Business Wire)

The recalled products were distributed to: Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Demond’s, Sentry, Potash, Meehan’s, Country Market, Food Max Supermarket and Peapod in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin and have “Best If Enjoyed By” date of June 17, 2018 or earlier. The recalled products were distributed for sale in clear plastic containers with the following labels and markings:

Consumers who believe that they are in possession of any of the above products affected by this recall should dispose of the product in an appropriate waste container. For any inquiries, consumers may call 24 hour customer service line at 1-800-659-6500 or email Del Monte Fresh at Contact-US-Executive-Office@freshdelmonte.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180615005862/en/

CONTACT: Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc.

Dennis Christou, 1-800-659-6500

Contact-US-Executive-Office@freshdelmonte.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/15/2018 10:30 PM/DISC: 06/15/2018 10:30 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180615005862/en