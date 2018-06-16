  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/16 10:15
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
FFreeman Atl 68 260 45 89 .342
Gennett Cin 67 252 35 85 .337
Kemp LAD 65 209 30 70 .335
BCrawford SF 67 238 30 78 .328
Markakis Atl 68 271 41 88 .325
Martinez StL 63 234 32 75 .321
Almora ChC 60 191 36 60 .314
Belt SF 53 192 32 59 .307
BAnderson Mia 70 264 39 81 .307
Dickerson Pit 63 242 31 74 .306
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 19; Albies, Atlanta, 16; Villanueva, San Diego, 15; FFreeman, Atlanta, 14; Story, Colorado, 14; DPeralta, Arizona, 14; TShaw, Milwaukee, 14; JBaez, Chicago, 14; 4 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

Story, Colorado, 50; Suarez, Cincinnati, 49; FFreeman, Atlanta, 48; Gennett, Cincinnati, 48; Rizzo, Chicago, 46; JBaez, Chicago, 46; Markakis, Atlanta, 44; Harper, Washington, 43; TShaw, Milwaukee, 43; Martinez, St. Louis, 42.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 10-2; Wacha, St. Louis, 8-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 8-2; Lester, Chicago, 7-2; Mikolas, St. Louis, 7-2; Newcomb, Atlanta, 7-2; Stratton, San Francisco, 7-4; Chacin, Milwaukee, 6-1; Corbin, Arizona, 6-2; GGonzalez, Washington, 6-3.