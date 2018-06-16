|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|FFreeman Atl
|68
|260
|45
|89
|.342
|Gennett Cin
|67
|252
|35
|85
|.337
|Kemp LAD
|65
|209
|30
|70
|.335
|BCrawford SF
|67
|238
|30
|78
|.328
|Markakis Atl
|68
|271
|41
|88
|.325
|Martinez StL
|63
|234
|32
|75
|.321
|Almora ChC
|60
|191
|36
|60
|.314
|Belt SF
|53
|192
|32
|59
|.307
|BAnderson Mia
|70
|264
|39
|81
|.307
|Dickerson Pit
|63
|242
|31
|74
|.306
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 19; Albies, Atlanta, 16; Villanueva, San Diego, 15; FFreeman, Atlanta, 14; Story, Colorado, 14; DPeralta, Arizona, 14; TShaw, Milwaukee, 14; JBaez, Chicago, 14; 4 tied at 13.
|Runs Batted In
Story, Colorado, 50; Suarez, Cincinnati, 49; FFreeman, Atlanta, 48; Gennett, Cincinnati, 48; Rizzo, Chicago, 46; JBaez, Chicago, 46; Markakis, Atlanta, 44; Harper, Washington, 43; TShaw, Milwaukee, 43; Martinez, St. Louis, 42.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 10-2; Wacha, St. Louis, 8-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 8-2; Lester, Chicago, 7-2; Mikolas, St. Louis, 7-2; Newcomb, Atlanta, 7-2; Stratton, San Francisco, 7-4; Chacin, Milwaukee, 6-1; Corbin, Arizona, 6-2; GGonzalez, Washington, 6-3.