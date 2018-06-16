Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 4 1 New York 001 001 03x—5 9 0

Eovaldi, Venters (8) and Ramos; Loaisiga, Holder (6), Robertson (7), Betances (8), Warren (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Loaisiga 1-0. L_Eovaldi 1-2. HRs_New York, Gregorius (14).

Minnesota 100 302 000—6 6 0 Cleveland 000 001 002—3 7 2

Gibson, Hildenberger (8), Rogers (9), Rodney (9) and Garver; Kluber, Olson (6), Otero (6), Tomlin (8) and Gomes. W_Gibson 2-4. L_Kluber 10-3. Sv_Rodney (15). HRs_Minnesota, Dozier (10), Rosario (15). Cleveland, Gomes (9).

INTERLEAGUE Washington 110 010 020—5 10 0 Toronto 003 000 30x—6 10 0

G.Gonzalez, Miller (7), Kelley (8) and Severino; A.Sanchez, Oh (7), Loup (8), Axford (8), Tepera (9) and Martin. W_Oh 2-2. L_G.Gonzalez 6-3. Sv_Tepera (4). HRs_Toronto, Solarte 2 (14), Travis (3).

Miami 000 011 000—2 7 0 Baltimore 000 000 000—0 3 1

Urena, Barraclough (9) and Realmuto; Gausman, Scott (6), M.Castro (7), Britton (8), O'Day (9) and Sisco. W_Urena 2-8. L_Gausman 3-6. Sv_Barraclough (5).