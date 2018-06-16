|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|44
|20
|.688
|1
|Boston
|48
|22
|.686
|—
|Tampa Bay
|32
|36
|.471
|15
|Toronto
|31
|38
|.449
|16½
|Baltimore
|19
|48
|.284
|27½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|36
|31
|.537
|—
|Detroit
|33
|37
|.471
|4½
|Minnesota
|29
|36
|.446
|6
|Chicago
|24
|43
|.358
|12
|Kansas City
|22
|46
|.324
|14½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|45
|25
|.643
|—
|Seattle
|44
|25
|.638
|½
|Los Angeles
|37
|32
|.536
|7½
|Oakland
|34
|35
|.493
|10½
|Texas
|27
|43
|.386
|18
___
|Thursday's Games
Detroit 3, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 7, Oakland 3
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 2, Seattle 1
|Friday's Games
Toronto 6, Washington 5
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 9-2), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-7), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 3-8) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-6), 2:15 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 6-6) at Texas (Minor 4-4), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lamb 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 5-6), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Chen 1-3) at Baltimore (Cobb 2-8), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 10-2) at Toronto (Estrada 3-6), 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Romero 3-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 8-4), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Wright 2-0) at Seattle (LeBlanc 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Miami at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.