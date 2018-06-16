A glance at the 2nd round of US Open

A glance at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York.

Leading: Dustin Johnson at 4-under 136 after a second-round 67.

Just behind: Scott Piercy and Charley Hoffman are four shots back at even-par 140.

Where's Tiger: Gone, after shooting 10 over for two rounds and missing the cut.

Missing out: Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth also missed the cut.

Notable: Six other players have led by four shots or more going into the weekend of the U.S. Open.

Key stat: Players have made triple bogey or worse on all but six holes at Shinnecock Hills.

Quotable: "Maybe it makes a few people happy out there that, you know, we kind of mess up just as good as everyone else. We're human, right? We make a mistake." — Ian Poulter, discussing the triple bogey that left Dustin Johnson as the only player under par.

Featured tee times: Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley, 2:26 p.m. EDT; Scott Piercy, Dustin Johnson, 3:10 p.m.

TV: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Fox.