Famed Glasgow art school ravaged by fire again

LONDON (AP) — Firefighters are battling a large blaze that is ripping of a renowned art school in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

Images posted on social media on Friday showed flames and smoke billowing from the roof of the Glasgow School of Art's Mackintosh Building.

The school tweeted: "There is a fire at the Mackintosh Building. The fire brigade are currently on scene. We will report back with news updates as soon as possible."

Fire ravaged the building in May 2014, and a restoration project had been returning the art school to its former glory.

"Devastated that a major fire has broken out at the Glasgow School of Art tonight," Shadow Scottish minister Paul Sweeney tweeted, calling it "the most architecturally important building in Glasgow."