Shinnecock Hills beats down some big names at US Open

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Open cut sliced off some huge names.

There won't be an inspiring weekend return to the tournament for Tiger Woods, nor a fifth major championship for Rory McIlroy.

Jordan Spieth won't get his fourth major, Martin Kaymer never contended for a third and Jason Day is going home without his second. Same deal for some other owners of one major title: Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley.

Four players ranked in the top 10 in the world won't be around come Saturday, missing the cut of 8-over 148: No. 4 Spieth, No. 5 Jon Rahm, No. 6 McIlroy and No. 8 Day.

Shinnecock Hills beat them all.

Failure to advance might have been most painful for Spieth, who rallied from a first-round 78 with four straight birdies on his back nine, then bogeyed his final two holes to wind up at 9 over — and done.

Aside from his 2015 win in this event, Spieth has a spotty record. He finished 37th and 35th in the last two U.S. Opens.

Woods, who missed the last two U.S. Opens with injuries and hasn't won one — nor any major — since 2008 — had little chance of sticking around after first-round struggles. He opened with a 78, then shot 72.

"I'm not very happy the way I played and the way I putted," said Woods, who also missed the cut three years ago at Chambers Bay. "I'm 10 over par. So I don't know that you can be too happy and too excited about 10 over par."

McIlroy was even worse on Thursday with an 80. He came in Friday with an even-par 70, not nearly enough.

"The conditions took me by surprise yesterday and that is what really got me," said McIlroy, specifically referring to the shifting winds. "The conditions were a lot better today and I played well, the way I have been playing in decent conditions recently.

"Every time you come in to a U.S. Open you know it's going to be tough. I showed glimpses of the good form today, but I just wish I had handled the conditions better yesterday."

Day also didn't get into the mix from the outset, shooting 79-73.

There were some positive stories, though.

Steve Stricker, a part-timer on the PGA Tour these days at age 51, has made the cut at 11 straight U.S. Opens. His 148 got him to the weekend.

Phil Mickelson, seeking to complete the career Grand Slam here — he's been a U.S. Open runner-up six times — sneaked through with a late rush. After an opening 77, Mickelson came through with a 69 that kept him around.

"The conditions are supposed to be calm in the morning, kind of like we're seeing," he said as he looked ahead to Saturday. "I think there's a 4, 5, 6-under-par round there. If I can shoot that or anybody who just made the cut, I think there's potential. You just never know in this tournament. If the wind picks up, it could move them into contention for Sunday."

He still is 10 shots behind leader Dustin Johnson.

"But I'm playing well enough to shoot that (low) number, given the conditions," Mickelson said, "and I just have to putt a little better."

Three amateurs made the cut, with Ohio State's Will Grimmer posting a 145 for the best score among the nonprofessionals.