Slain Mexican woman's family travels to Utah for memorial

PROVO, Utah (AP) — The family of a Mexican woman found dead in Utah visited the site where her body was found and held an emotional memorial.

The Daily Herald in Provo reports family members of 26-year-old Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado hugged, prayed and cried together as they planted a cross in the ground Friday in the foothills east of Provo.

Her remains were found last month by a passerby looking for a camping spot. She was missing for three years.

Her uncle Rosemberg Salgado says it's remarkable she was found due to the site's remote nature.

Most of the family lives in Mexico and traveled to Utah to visit the site and pressure investigators to solve the case.

Investigators say the death is suspicious and they're interviewing "persons of interest."

