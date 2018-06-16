MLB suspends Rangers C Chirinos, Dodgers OF Kemp for scuffle

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp have been suspended for one game apiece by Major League Baseball after a scuffle that followed a home plate collision.

Joe Torre, MLB's chief baseball officer, announced the suspensions Friday, along with undisclosed fines.

The Rangers say Chirinos will sit out Friday night against Colorado. Kemp is appealing his suspension, making him available for Los Angeles' game against San Francisco.

Chirinos and Kemp jostled as they got up after the collision in the third inning of Wednesday night's game at Dodger Stadium. The benches and bullpens cleared, though no punches were thrown. Chirinos and Kemp were both ejected.

