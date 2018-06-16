Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks northeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook residents in northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 4:53 a.m. this morning (June 16), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the earthquake was situated 9.2 kilometers East-Southeast of Yilan County Hall and was measured at a depth of 62.3 kilometers, based on CWB data.

An intensity level of 4 was felt in Yilan County, while an intensity level of 3 could be felt in New Taipei City, Taipei City, Hualien County, Taoyuan City and Taichung City. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Keelung City, Hsinchu County, Nantou County, Hsinchu City and Miaoli County, while an intensity level of 1 could be felt in Changhua County, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Taitung County and Tainan City.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.