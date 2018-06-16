How major US stock indexes fared Friday

U.S. stocks closed out a whirlwind week with a modest loss Friday as markets gauged how much to fret about the Trump administration's decision to step up the trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies.

The White House announced tariffs on $50 billion of imports from China, and China's almost-immediate response was a promise to retaliate with its own of the same scale.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 3.07 points, or 0.1 percent, at 2,779.42.

The Dow Jones industrial average sank 84.83, or 0.3 percent, to 25,090.48.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 14.66, or 0.2 percent, to 7,746.38.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slipped 0.82, or less than 0.1 percent, to 1,683.91.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 0.39 points, or less than 0.1 percent.

The Dow is down 226.05 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 100.87 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.42 points, or 0.7 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 105.81 points, or 4 percent.

The Dow is up 371.26 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 842.99 points, or 12.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 148.40 points, or 9.7 percent.