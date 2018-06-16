AP PHOTOS: Hat trick, own goal highlight Day 2 of World Cup

MOSCOW (AP) — Day 2 of the World Cup started Friday with an unexciting match between Egypt and highly favored Uruguay, with Egyptian star Mohamed Salah on the bench with a shoulder injury. Egypt defended efficiently until defender Jose Gimenez headed a last-minute goal.

There was more drama late in the first match of Group B. An own-goal in the fifth minute of injury time gave Iran a 1-0 win over Morocco. Striker Aziz Bouhaddouz headed a ball past his own goalkeeper, leading to an explosion of joy on the Iran sideline.

The highlight of the day was a classic between Spain and Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo completed a hat trick with an exquisite free kick in the 88th minute to give Portugal a 3-3 draw in the best match of the tournament so far.