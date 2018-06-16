AP PHOTOS: Hat trick, own goal highlight Day 2 of World Cup

Spain goalkeeper David De Gea looks to the ball when Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his side's third goal during the group B match between Portug
Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz, 20, scores an own goal during the group B match between Morocco and Iran at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg
Iran's Sardar Azmoun, bottom, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, middle, and Ramin Rezaeian, top, celebrate their team's victory after the group B match between Mor
Morocco's Mbark Boussoufa, left, reacts as players of Iran celebrate the opening goal during the group B match between Morocco and Iran at the 2018 so
Fans watch on a giant screen as Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo prepares to kick a penalty during the group B match between Portugal and Spain, at the FI
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez, center, heads the ball to score the opening goal during the group A match between Egypt and Uruguay at the 2018 soccer World C
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group A match between Egypt and Uruguay at the 2018 soccer World Cu
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group A match between Egypt and Uruguay
Egypt's Mohamed Salah, center, watches his team during the group A match between Egypt and Uruguay at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg A
MOSCOW (AP) — Day 2 of the World Cup started Friday with an unexciting match between Egypt and highly favored Uruguay, with Egyptian star Mohamed Salah on the bench with a shoulder injury. Egypt defended efficiently until defender Jose Gimenez headed a last-minute goal.
There was more drama late in the first match of Group B. An own-goal in the fifth minute of injury time gave Iran a 1-0 win over Morocco. Striker Aziz Bouhaddouz headed a ball past his own goalkeeper, leading to an explosion of joy on the Iran sideline.
The highlight of the day was a classic between Spain and Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo completed a hat trick with an exquisite free kick in the 88th minute to give Portugal a 3-3 draw in the best match of the tournament so far.