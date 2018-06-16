Former Calgary Flames owner Sonia Scurfield dies at 89

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Former Calgary Flames owner Sonia Scurfield has died at 89.

She died at Foothills Hospital in Calgary. Her death was announced by her family-owned Sunshine Village ski resort.

Scurfield is the only Canadian woman to have her name engraved on the Stanley Cup.

Born Sonia Onishenko in 1928, she married Ralph Scurfield in 1954. They brought the Flames to Calgary from Atlanta in 1980. She took over the club after he died in an avalanche while heli-skiing in 1985.

The Flames won the Stanley Cup in 1989 and Sonia Scurfield's name was added to hockey's famed trophy. Scurfield gave up her ownership share in 1994.