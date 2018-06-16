Cintas Announces the Retirement of President & COO, J. Phillip Holloman

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2018--Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) today announced that J. Phillip Holloman has informed the company of his intention to retire as President and Chief Operating Officer effective July 31, 2018.

Mr. Holloman has been with Cintas for 22 years and has held many positions including Vice President of Engineering/Construction, Vice President of Distribution/Production Planning, Executive Champion of Six Sigma Initiatives, Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain Management, Rental Division President & COO and President & COO. Mr. Holloman is a founding member of Cintas’ Diversity Committee and also received the Excalibur Award, the company’s highest award reserved for business executives who demonstrate excellence during their tenure.

Mr. Holloman is also the recipient of numerous external awards and recognition. In 2009, he was recognized in Black Enterprise magazine as one of the “100 Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America.” He received an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Wilberforce University; was a 2010 Cincinnati “Men of Honor, A Salute to African American Men” award recipient and received the Merlin Pope, Jr. Diversity Leadership Award in 2012. Mr. Holloman was named a University of Cincinnati Kautz Alumni Master in 2012 as well.

Mr. Holloman serves as a member of the Board of Directors for Rockwell Automation; serves on the Business School Advisory Board for Florida A&M University and on the Advisory Boards for the Business School and the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences for the University of Cincinnati; is a Board Member of the Urban League of Greater Cincinnati; serves on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Cincinnati Center City Development Corporation (3CDC); serves on the University of Cincinnati Foundation’s Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council; and serves on the Advisory Board of the Middletown, Ohio Teen Mentoring Program.

“I thank Phillip for the tremendous contributions he has made during his many years with Cintas. Those of us who have had the privilege of working with Phillip know that Cintas is a better company because of him and he will be missed,” said Scott D. Farmer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

With Mr. Holloman’s departure, the company is reorganizing its top executives. Todd Schneider, currently President & COO of the Rental Division, has been promoted to the newly created role of Executive Vice President & COO. Michael Thompson, currently Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer is being promoted to the newly created role of Executive Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer. J. Michael Hansen, currently Senior Vice President & CFO, is being promoted to the newly created role of Executive Vice President & CFO.

About Cintas Corporation:

Cintas Corporation helps more than 1 million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready® to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

