Ronaldo scores hat trick, Portugal draws 3-3 with Spain

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his side's 3rd goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures to his teammates after Spain scored their 3rd goal during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 20
Portugal's Pepe and Portugal's Jose Fonte challenge for the ball in front of Spain goalkeeper David De Gea during the group B match between Portugal a
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, front, and Spain's Gerard Pique, rear, challenge for the ball during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the
Spain's Nacho, right, celebrates with teammate Spain's Koke, and Spain's Sergio Ramos, left, after scoring his sides 3rd goal during the group B match
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the group B match between Portugal and Spain at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium i
SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo completed a hat trick with a perfectly taken free kick in the 88th minute to give Portugal a 3-3 draw against Spain on Friday at the World Cup.
Ronaldo had twice given Portugal the lead with first-half goals, but Diego Costa equalized for Spain with a goal in each half. Nacho Fernandez then put 2010 champions ahead with a one-timer from outside the area in the Group B match.
Spain looked to have successfully overcome its dramatic coaching change one the eve of the tournament but Ronaldo curled a late shot over the wall to force the draw.
Ronaldo's opening goal from the penalty spot allowed him to become the fourth player to score in four World Cups, joining Pele, Miroslav Klose and Uwe Seeler.
His second goal came after a blunder by Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, who let the ball bounce off his hands and into the net.
