James Corden talks about his London shows, Trump-era humor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Corden brings a gleeful buoyancy to his CBS late-night show.

That's the case whether he's bantering with all his guests at once or singing duets with stars as he drives.

But CBS' smoothly produced "The Late Late Show" suggests just how seriously Corden takes his work.

His show's upcoming visit to Corden's native England is an example. Corden said it's an ambitious effort, with guests including Paul McCartney, Cher and Cate Blanchett.

The shows from London air next Monday through Thursday on "The Late Late Show."