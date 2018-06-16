BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2519 Up 86 Jul 2445 2557 2415 2552 Up 102 Sep 2534 Up 79 Sep 2416 2527 2393 2519 Up 86 Dec 2439 2543 2418 2534 Up 79 Mar 2440 2542 2423 2533 Up 76 May 2450 2537 2426 2533 Up 73 Jul 2456 2540 2437 2538 Up 72 Sep 2463 2545 2463 2543 Up 71 Dec 2471 2550 2471 2548 Up 70 Mar 2560 2560 2555 2555 Up 69 May 2559 Up 69