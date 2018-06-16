BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2519
|Up
|86
|Jul
|2445
|2557
|2415
|2552
|Up
|102
|Sep
|2534
|Up
|79
|Sep
|2416
|2527
|2393
|2519
|Up
|86
|Dec
|2439
|2543
|2418
|2534
|Up
|79
|Mar
|2440
|2542
|2423
|2533
|Up
|76
|May
|2450
|2537
|2426
|2533
|Up
|73
|Jul
|2456
|2540
|2437
|2538
|Up
|72
|Sep
|2463
|2545
|2463
|2543
|Up
|71
|Dec
|2471
|2550
|2471
|2548
|Up
|70
|Mar
|2560
|2560
|2555
|2555
|Up
|69
|May
|2559
|Up
|69