BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/06/16 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jun 320.30 320.35 313.00 314.10 Down 7.55
Jul 320.10 321.80 313.30 314.45 Down 7.75
Aug 321.25 322.25 314.55 315.55 Down 7.65
Sep 322.35 323.85 315.50 316.60 Down 7.70
Oct 320.00 320.00 317.45 317.55 Down 7.60
Nov 320.65 320.65 318.55 318.55 Down 7.50
Dec 325.05 326.25 318.25 319.25 Down 7.55
Jan 320.80 321.25 320.20 320.20 Down 7.45
Feb 324.00 324.00 320.40 321.00 Down 7.40
Mar 327.85 327.90 320.35 321.50 Down 7.40
Apr 324.25 324.25 321.85 322.25 Down 7.35
May 328.95 328.95 322.00 322.70 Down 7.35
Jun 323.40 Down 7.30
Jul 329.15 329.15 323.70 323.70 Down 7.30
Aug 324.30 Down 7.30
Sep 324.65 Down 7.30
Oct 325.20 Down 7.30
Nov 325.35 Down 7.30
Dec 325.45 Down 7.30
Jan 325.75 Down 7.30
Feb 326.00 Down 7.30
Mar 326.25 Down 7.25
Apr 326.60 Down 7.25
May 327.00 Down 7.25
Jul 327.20 Down 7.25
Sep 327.25 Down 7.25
Dec 327.20 Down 7.25
Mar 327.25 Down 7.25
May 327.30 Down 7.25
Jul 327.35 Down 7.25
Sep 327.40 Down 7.25
Dec 327.45 Down 7.25
Mar 327.50 Down 7.25
May 327.55 Down 7.25
Jul 327.60 Down 7.25
Sep 327.65 Down 7.25
Dec 327.70 Down 7.25
Mar 327.75 Down 7.25
May 327.80 Down 7.25