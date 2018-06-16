New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jun
|320.30
|320.35
|313.00
|314.10 Down 7.55
|Jul
|320.10
|321.80
|313.30
|314.45 Down 7.75
|Aug
|321.25
|322.25
|314.55
|315.55 Down 7.65
|Sep
|322.35
|323.85
|315.50
|316.60 Down 7.70
|Oct
|320.00
|320.00
|317.45
|317.55 Down 7.60
|Nov
|320.65
|320.65
|318.55
|318.55 Down 7.50
|Dec
|325.05
|326.25
|318.25
|319.25 Down 7.55
|Jan
|320.80
|321.25
|320.20
|320.20 Down 7.45
|Feb
|324.00
|324.00
|320.40
|321.00 Down 7.40
|Mar
|327.85
|327.90
|320.35
|321.50 Down 7.40
|Apr
|324.25
|324.25
|321.85
|322.25 Down 7.35
|May
|328.95
|328.95
|322.00
|322.70 Down 7.35
|Jun
|323.40 Down 7.30
|Jul
|329.15
|329.15
|323.70
|323.70 Down 7.30
|Aug
|324.30 Down 7.30
|Sep
|324.65 Down 7.30
|Oct
|325.20 Down 7.30
|Nov
|325.35 Down 7.30
|Dec
|325.45 Down 7.30
|Jan
|325.75 Down 7.30
|Feb
|326.00 Down 7.30
|Mar
|326.25 Down 7.25
|Apr
|326.60 Down 7.25
|May
|327.00 Down 7.25
|Jul
|327.20 Down 7.25
|Sep
|327.25 Down 7.25
|Dec
|327.20 Down 7.25
|Mar
|327.25 Down 7.25
|May
|327.30 Down 7.25
|Jul
|327.35 Down 7.25
|Sep
|327.40 Down 7.25
|Dec
|327.45 Down 7.25
|Mar
|327.50 Down 7.25
|May
|327.55 Down 7.25
|Jul
|327.60 Down 7.25
|Sep
|327.65 Down 7.25
|Dec
|327.70 Down 7.25
|Mar
|327.75 Down 7.25
|May
|327.80 Down 7.25