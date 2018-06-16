  1. Home
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/06/16 03:19

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jun 67.00 67.09 64.58 65.06 Down 1.83
Jul 66.82 66.89 64.40 64.85 Down 1.84
Aug 66.37 66.44 64.00 64.40 Down 1.87
Sep 65.87 65.91 63.60 63.94 Down 1.85
Oct 65.59 65.59 63.44 63.74 Down 1.80
Nov 65.26 65.36 63.22 63.52 Down 1.77
Dec 65.01 65.14 63.08 63.29 Down 1.77
Jan 64.72 64.72 62.83 63.00 Down 1.79
Feb 64.34 64.36 62.51 62.70 Down 1.82
Mar 64.12 64.19 62.23 62.40 Down 1.83
Apr 63.74 63.83 61.93 62.11 Down 1.84
May 63.53 63.57 61.65 61.84 Down 1.83
Jun 63.02 63.02 61.54 61.54 Down 1.82
Jul 61.24 Down 1.82
Aug 61.14 61.15 60.93 60.97 Down 1.80
Sep 60.73 Down 1.79
Oct 60.33 60.49 60.33 60.49 Down 1.78
Nov 61.82 61.94 60.10 60.27 Down 1.76
Dec 59.99 Down 1.75
Jan 59.73 Down 1.75
Feb 59.51 Down 1.74
Mar 59.30 Down 1.72
Apr 59.10 Down 1.71
May 60.42 60.47 58.73 58.88 Down 1.72
Jun 58.64 Down 1.71
Jul 58.43 Down 1.70
Aug 58.20 Down 1.71
Sep 57.99 Down 1.70
Oct 57.80 Down 1.67
Nov 59.00 59.26 57.50 57.66 Down 1.65
Dec 57.44 Down 1.63
Jan 57.22 Down 1.64
Feb 57.01 Down 1.63
Mar 56.80 Down 1.64
Apr 56.66 Down 1.62
May 58.08 58.08 56.45 56.51 Down 1.60
Jun 56.33 Down 1.59
Jul 56.16 Down 1.57
Aug 56.00 Down 1.56
Sep 55.87 Down 1.55
Oct 55.74 Down 1.53
Nov 56.88 56.88 55.47 55.62 Down 1.52
Dec 55.46 Down 1.51
Jan 55.29 Down 1.51
Feb 55.16 Down 1.50
Mar 55.00 Down 1.50
Apr 54.90 Down 1.49
May 54.79 Down 1.49
Jun 54.65 Down 1.49
Jul 54.53 Down 1.49
Aug 54.42 Down 1.49
Sep 54.33 Down 1.49
Oct 54.24 Down 1.49
Nov 54.75 54.75 54.09 54.15 Down 1.47
Dec 54.03 Down 1.46
Jan 53.91 Down 1.45
Feb 53.80 Down 1.44
Mar 53.70 Down 1.44
Apr 53.61 Down 1.43
May 53.53 Down 1.42
Jun 53.42 Down 1.41
Jul 53.29 Down 1.40
Aug 53.24 Down 1.39
Sep 53.17 Down 1.39
Oct 53.11 Down 1.37
Nov 53.09 Down 1.37
Dec 52.97 Down 1.37
Jan 52.89 Down 1.37
Feb 52.84 Down 1.37
Mar 52.73 Down 1.37
Apr 52.69 Down 1.37
May 52.64 Down 1.37
Jun 52.58 Down 1.37
Jul 52.52 Down 1.37
Aug 52.47 Down 1.37
Sep 52.39 Down 1.37
Oct 52.35 Down 1.37
Nov 52.36 Down 1.35
Dec 52.28 Down 1.35
Jan 52.27 Down 1.35
Feb 52.25 Down 1.35
Mar 52.20 Down 1.35
Apr 52.19 Down 1.35
May 52.14 Down 1.35
Jun 52.13 Down 1.35
Jul 52.11 Down 1.35
Aug 52.10 Down 1.35
Sep 52.07 Down 1.35
Oct 52.06 Down 1.35
Nov 52.11 Down 1.35
Dec 52.15 Down 1.35
Jan 52.16 Down 1.35
Feb 52.15 Down 1.35
Mar 52.14 Down 1.35
Apr 52.15 Down 1.35
May 52.11 Down 1.35
Jun 52.14 Down 1.35
Jul 52.18 Down 1.35
Aug 52.21 Down 1.35
Sep 52.23 Down 1.35
Oct 52.27 Down 1.35
Nov 52.30 Down 1.35
Dec 52.33 Down 1.35
Jan 52.36 Down 1.35