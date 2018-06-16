New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jun
|67.00
|67.09
|64.58
|65.06 Down 1.83
|Jul
|66.82
|66.89
|64.40
|64.85 Down 1.84
|Aug
|66.37
|66.44
|64.00
|64.40 Down 1.87
|Sep
|65.87
|65.91
|63.60
|63.94 Down 1.85
|Oct
|65.59
|65.59
|63.44
|63.74 Down 1.80
|Nov
|65.26
|65.36
|63.22
|63.52 Down 1.77
|Dec
|65.01
|65.14
|63.08
|63.29 Down 1.77
|Jan
|64.72
|64.72
|62.83
|63.00 Down 1.79
|Feb
|64.34
|64.36
|62.51
|62.70 Down 1.82
|Mar
|64.12
|64.19
|62.23
|62.40 Down 1.83
|Apr
|63.74
|63.83
|61.93
|62.11 Down 1.84
|May
|63.53
|63.57
|61.65
|61.84 Down 1.83
|Jun
|63.02
|63.02
|61.54
|61.54 Down 1.82
|Jul
|61.24 Down 1.82
|Aug
|61.14
|61.15
|60.93
|60.97 Down 1.80
|Sep
|60.73 Down 1.79
|Oct
|60.33
|60.49
|60.33
|60.49 Down 1.78
|Nov
|61.82
|61.94
|60.10
|60.27 Down 1.76
|Dec
|59.99 Down 1.75
|Jan
|59.73 Down 1.75
|Feb
|59.51 Down 1.74
|Mar
|59.30 Down 1.72
|Apr
|59.10 Down 1.71
|May
|60.42
|60.47
|58.73
|58.88 Down 1.72
|Jun
|58.64 Down 1.71
|Jul
|58.43 Down 1.70
|Aug
|58.20 Down 1.71
|Sep
|57.99 Down 1.70
|Oct
|57.80 Down 1.67
|Nov
|59.00
|59.26
|57.50
|57.66 Down 1.65
|Dec
|57.44 Down 1.63
|Jan
|57.22 Down 1.64
|Feb
|57.01 Down 1.63
|Mar
|56.80 Down 1.64
|Apr
|56.66 Down 1.62
|May
|58.08
|58.08
|56.45
|56.51 Down 1.60
|Jun
|56.33 Down 1.59
|Jul
|56.16 Down 1.57
|Aug
|56.00 Down 1.56
|Sep
|55.87 Down 1.55
|Oct
|55.74 Down 1.53
|Nov
|56.88
|56.88
|55.47
|55.62 Down 1.52
|Dec
|55.46 Down 1.51
|Jan
|55.29 Down 1.51
|Feb
|55.16 Down 1.50
|Mar
|55.00 Down 1.50
|Apr
|54.90 Down 1.49
|May
|54.79 Down 1.49
|Jun
|54.65 Down 1.49
|Jul
|54.53 Down 1.49
|Aug
|54.42 Down 1.49
|Sep
|54.33 Down 1.49
|Oct
|54.24 Down 1.49
|Nov
|54.75
|54.75
|54.09
|54.15 Down 1.47
|Dec
|54.03 Down 1.46
|Jan
|53.91 Down 1.45
|Feb
|53.80 Down 1.44
|Mar
|53.70 Down 1.44
|Apr
|53.61 Down 1.43
|May
|53.53 Down 1.42
|Jun
|53.42 Down 1.41
|Jul
|53.29 Down 1.40
|Aug
|53.24 Down 1.39
|Sep
|53.17 Down 1.39
|Oct
|53.11 Down 1.37
|Nov
|53.09 Down 1.37
|Dec
|52.97 Down 1.37
|Jan
|52.89 Down 1.37
|Feb
|52.84 Down 1.37
|Mar
|52.73 Down 1.37
|Apr
|52.69 Down 1.37
|May
|52.64 Down 1.37
|Jun
|52.58 Down 1.37
|Jul
|52.52 Down 1.37
|Aug
|52.47 Down 1.37
|Sep
|52.39 Down 1.37
|Oct
|52.35 Down 1.37
|Nov
|52.36 Down 1.35
|Dec
|52.28 Down 1.35
|Jan
|52.27 Down 1.35
|Feb
|52.25 Down 1.35
|Mar
|52.20 Down 1.35
|Apr
|52.19 Down 1.35
|May
|52.14 Down 1.35
|Jun
|52.13 Down 1.35
|Jul
|52.11 Down 1.35
|Aug
|52.10 Down 1.35
|Sep
|52.07 Down 1.35
|Oct
|52.06 Down 1.35
|Nov
|52.11 Down 1.35
|Dec
|52.15 Down 1.35
|Jan
|52.16 Down 1.35
|Feb
|52.15 Down 1.35
|Mar
|52.14 Down 1.35
|Apr
|52.15 Down 1.35
|May
|52.11 Down 1.35
|Jun
|52.14 Down 1.35
|Jul
|52.18 Down 1.35
|Aug
|52.21 Down 1.35
|Sep
|52.23 Down 1.35
|Oct
|52.27 Down 1.35
|Nov
|52.30 Down 1.35
|Dec
|52.33 Down 1.35
|Jan
|52.36 Down 1.35