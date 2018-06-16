  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/06/16 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 117.55 Down .40
Jul 115.65 115.65 114.60 115.20 Down .50
Sep 121.00 Down .50
Sep 117.60 117.85 116.85 117.55 Down .40
Dec 121.30 121.30 120.45 121.00 Down .50
Mar 125.00 125.00 123.95 124.50 Down .50
May 127.05 127.05 126.35 126.85 Down .50
Jul 129.00 129.20 128.55 129.05 Down .45
Sep 131.10 131.10 130.50 131.00 Down .45
Dec 133.50 133.90 133.30 133.80 Down .40
Mar 136.40 136.60 136.30 136.60 Down .35
May 138.30 Down .35
Jul 140.00 Down .35
Sep 141.60 Down .35
Dec 143.85 Down .35
Mar 146.15 Down .35
May 147.40 Down .35