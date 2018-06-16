New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|117.55
|Down
|.40
|Jul
|115.65
|115.65
|114.60
|115.20
|Down
|.50
|Sep
|121.00
|Down
|.50
|Sep
|117.60
|117.85
|116.85
|117.55
|Down
|.40
|Dec
|121.30
|121.30
|120.45
|121.00
|Down
|.50
|Mar
|125.00
|125.00
|123.95
|124.50
|Down
|.50
|May
|127.05
|127.05
|126.35
|126.85
|Down
|.50
|Jul
|129.00
|129.20
|128.55
|129.05
|Down
|.45
|Sep
|131.10
|131.10
|130.50
|131.00
|Down
|.45
|Dec
|133.50
|133.90
|133.30
|133.80
|Down
|.40
|Mar
|136.40
|136.60
|136.30
|136.60
|Down
|.35
|May
|138.30
|Down
|.35
|Jul
|140.00
|Down
|.35
|Sep
|141.60
|Down
|.35
|Dec
|143.85
|Down
|.35
|Mar
|146.15
|Down
|.35
|May
|147.40
|Down
|.35