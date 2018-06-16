UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2018--UnitedHealthcare and Hasbro gave 100 children the gift of “exergaming” earlier today by donating NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180615005726/en/

UnitedHealthcare donated 100 NERF Energy Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area as part of a national initiative to encourage young people to become more active through "exergaming." Marian Cabanillas of UnitedHealthcare distributed kits to the members earlier today. The donation is part of a recently launched national initiative between Hasbro and UnitedHealthcare, featuring Hasbro’s NERF products, that encourages young people to become more active through “exergaming” (Photo: Kevin Vandivier).

Part of a national initiative between Hasbro and UnitedHealthcare to encourage kids to increase physical activity, the kits feature Hasbro’s NERF products that are designed to encourage young people to become more active through “exergaming.”

Each kit includes a NERF ENERGY Game Band, a NERF PRO FOAM soccer ball and instructions to download the NERF ENERGY RUSH mobile game to get kids moving. As children participate in physical activity, they earn “energy points” that are tracked by the activity band, and these points turn into screen time to play the mobile game on a smartphone or tablet.

UnitedHealthcare is donating 10,000 NERF ENERGY Game Kits to elementary schools and community organizations across the country, enabling children ages six to 12 to receive the kits at no cost.

About Hasbro Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, LITTLEST PET SHOP and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. The Company's Hasbro Studios and its film label, Allspark Pictures, are building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Through its commitment to corporate social responsibility and philanthropy, Hasbro is helping to make the world a better place for children and their families. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter ( @Hasbro & @HasbroNews ) and Instagram ( @Hasbro ).

About UnitedHealthcare UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

About the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area (BGCAA) is Austin’s leading out-of-school time youth development agency, currently engaging with more than 11,300 kids annually and serving 7,500 registered Club members ages 6 to 18 at 33 locations in Travis and Bastrop Counties. BGCAA’s formula for impact centers on quality programming and services in academic success, character and leadership, and healthy living. Club youth participate in high-impact development programs that, when compared to non-Club youth, result in better school attendance, better grades, higher graduation rates and a better likelihood of attending college. Through support from local individuals, businesses and BGCAA Staff, Club youth are given the tools and opportunities to create great futures. More at www.bgcaustin.org. or watch this video.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180615005726/en/

CONTACT: UnitedHealthcare

Dustin Clark, 214-438-8251

dustin.clark@uhc.com

or

Hasbro, Inc.

Jen DeAngelis, 401-727-6833

jen.deangelis@hasbro.com

or

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area

Katherine Thole, 206-225-7942

Katherine.thole@bgcaustin.org

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MINNESOTA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION PRIMARY/SECONDARY ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY OTHER ENTERTAINMENT HEALTH FITNESS & NUTRITION GENERAL SPORTS MOBILE/WIRELESS PHILANTHROPY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CHILDREN PARENTING INSURANCE TEENS RETAIL OTHER PHILANTHROPY DIABETES OTHER RETAIL CONSUMER SPORTS FAMILY GENERAL HEALTH MANAGED CARE

SOURCE: UnitedHealthcare

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/15/2018 02:53 PM/DISC: 06/15/2018 02:53 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180615005726/en