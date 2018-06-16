The Latest: Tropical Storm Carlotta forms near Acapulco

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Latest on tropical weather affecting Mexico (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Tropical Storm Carlotta has formed in the Pacific Ocean near Mexico's Acapulco and is forecast to make landfall Saturday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami reports that Carlotta has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

Its center is located about 60 miles (95 kilometers) south-southeast of Acapulco.

It's moving toward the northeast at 5 mph (7 kph).

The hurricane center says the storm threatens torrential rains for the coastline of the southern states of Guerrero and Oaxaca, with up to 10 inches possible in some areas.

Carlotta is the third named storm of the Pacific hurricane season.

___

10:10 a.m.

Tropical Storm Bud has left the Baja Peninsula and re-emerged over the Gulf of California, weakening to a tropical depression after dumping heavy rains on the resorts of Los Cabos.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center downgraded Bud on Friday morning when its sustained winds dropped to 35 mph (55 kph). It was moving north at 12 mph (19 kph) toward the Mexican mainland and the state of Sonora.

Mexico's National Water Commission said that Bud had made landfall over Baja California Sur on Thursday night.

The storm's center was about 195 miles (315 kilometers) south-southeast of Guaymas, Mexico. It was expected to bring heavy rain to northwest Mexico and the southwest United States.

Baja California Sur Gov. Carlos Mendoza Davis said that preliminary reports indicated Bud did not cause any significant damage. The airport in La Paz was closed temporarily Friday morning because of limited visibility, but it reopened later in the morning.