The Latest: Woman who shot Chinese student gets 25-year term

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of a woman in the road rage killing of a Chinese student in Arizona (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

An Arizona woman who fatally shot a Chinese university student in a road rage incident in metro Phoenix has been sentenced to 25 years in prison with no possibility of early release.

A judge sentenced Holly Davis on Friday after previously accepting her guilty plea to second-degree murder in the Jan. 16, 2016, killing of Yue Jiang (yeh jang) in Tempe following a car crash.

Davis cried in court and said she is sorry and wishes she could take it back or take Jiang's place.

The 19-year-old student was studying business at Arizona State University.

Her family had pleaded unsuccessfully with the judge to reject the plea agreement that prosecutors offered Davis, which reduced her charges, including one of first-degree murder.

Jiang's family traveled from China to protest the agreement, saying it demeaned the young girl's life.

9:25 a.m.

An Arizona woman who fatally shot a Chinese university student in a road rage incident is facing sentencing.

Holly Davis will be sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the Jan. 16, 2016, killing of Yue Jiang in Tempe following a car crash.

The 19-year-old student was from China and was studying business at Arizona State University.

Her family pleaded with the judge overseeing the case to reject the plea agreement that prosecutors offered Davis, which reduced her charges, including one of first-degree murder.

Jiang's family traveled from China to protest the agreement, saying it demeaned the young girl's life.

The judge accepted the plea this week.

Prosecutors have asked for the maximum penalty of a 25-year sentence without a possibility of early release.