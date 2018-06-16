The Latest: Police call shooting that killed boy road rage

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on a suburban Denver shooting that killed a boy and wounded three others, including his mother and brother (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

Police believe a shooting that killed a boy and left three others wounded outside a suburban Denver dental office stemmed from road rage.

Westminster police said Friday that 23-year-old suspect Jeremy Webster didn't know or have a relationship to any of the victims. They haven't provided more detail about what led to the gunfire.

Authorities say the slain boy's mother and brother remain in critical condition. A man unrelated to the family also was shot but was less seriously injured. Police haven't released their names or ages.

Webster was taken into custody about three hours after the shooting Thursday and was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and assault.

10:25 a.m.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in a shooting that killed a boy and left three others wounded outside a suburban Denver dental office.

The boy's mother and brother suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon. A man not related to the family also was shot in the parking lot in the city of Westminster but was less seriously wounded.

The suspect was captured about three hours after the shooting.

The Denver Post reports that he was booked into jail Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault.

Officers say there is no relationship between the gunman and the victims and have not released a motive for the shooting.

Police didn't release the any of their identities.