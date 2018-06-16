Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Returns to Anaheim June 15-17

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2018--The Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, returns to the Anaheim Convention Center for the final Global Open Event of the Call of Duty®: WWII season. From June 15-17, teams from around the world will compete on PlayStation 4 for a chance to battle on championship Sunday, and $200,000 in event pool prizing, as part of the CWL’s biggest season yet featuring a total prize purse of $4.2 million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180615005575/en/

Anaheim will also host the Call of Duty ™ Endowment CWL All-Star game as voted by fans, featuring eight players from each of the top teams currently competing at the CWL Pro League Stage 2. As part of the All-Star game celebration, the Call of Duty World League will make a $10,000 donation on behalf of the winning team to the Call of Duty Endowment, the official charity of the CWL, whose aim is to combat veteran unemployment and underemployment by helping veterans find high-quality jobs after their service.

“We are thankful to CWL for their invaluable partnership, which only continues to grow,” said Dan Goldenberg, Executive Director of the Call of Duty Endowment. “Their efforts and donations allow the Endowment to help many veterans find high-quality careers, which can be life-altering as they transition back into civilian life. We want to thank CWL for their continued support, without which we would not be on track to meet our goal of placing 50,000 veterans into meaningful employment by the end of 2019.”

Fans can watch the broadcast action online on MLG.com/CallofDuty and Twitch.tv/CallofDuty. Matches will also be available to watch on PlayStation®4 via the in-game Call of Duty®: WWII theater.

CWL Anaheim Open tickets are available now in multiple varieties, while supplies last. General admission passes for the event are available for $59.99 (plus applicable fees and taxes). A Premium Pass for the event is also available for $89.99 (plus applicable fees and taxes) and includes an event t-shirt and one month of MLG GameBattles Premium. A $299.99 (plus applicable fees and taxes) Prestige Pass is also available and includes an event t-shirt, event jacket, one-hour early entrance to the venue, access to the Prestige Lounge and more. For tickets, visit MLG.com/CWLAnaheim.

The top sixteen Call of Duty esports teams currently competing in the CWL Pro League Stage 2 have secured their spot for pool play competition. Four teams from the open bracket will move into pool play for a chance to compete for a share of the CWL Anaheim prize pool.

The sixteen pool play teams are:

Visit CallofDuty.com/esports and follow the Call of Duty World League on Twitter and Instagram for the latest CWL updates. For live broadcasts and Video on Demand, visit MLG.com/CallofDuty.

About Activision Publishing, Inc.

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Publishing, Inc. is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

About the Call of Duty Endowment

The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit organization founded by Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. The Endowment seeks to help veterans find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the value vets bring to the workplace. For more information about the Call of Duty Endowment, please visit www.callofdutyendowment.org.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected features of the Call of Duty World League and its 2018 CWL season and the dates and features of the CWL Anaheim Open and the Call of Duty Endowment CWL All-Star game, are forward-looking statements, that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing’s actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

© 2018 Major League Gaming Corp. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY and CALL OF DUTY WWII are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. MAJOR LEAGUE GAMING is a trademark of Major League Gaming Corp. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180615005575/en/

CONTACT: Call of Duty World League

Xav de Matos

PR Manager

xdematos@blizzard.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT ELECTRONIC GAMES OTHER SPORTS TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SPORTS

SOURCE: Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/15/2018 01:00 PM/DISC: 06/15/2018 01:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180615005575/en