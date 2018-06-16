Philadelphia Eagles get Super Bowl rings honoring team, fans

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are sporting some bling to commemorate their Super Bowl victory.

Players, coaches and organization members received their rings during a red-carpet party in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Cast in 10-karat white gold, the ring features 219 diamonds and 17 green sapphires. For the first time, the rings are inscribed with each player's signature.

The ring honors Eagles fans with a silhouette of Lincoln Financial Field and the title of the team's fight song, "Fly, Eagles Fly."

The ring also features a waterfall of 127 diamonds, paying tribute to the "Philly Special." The 127 diamonds represent the sum of the jersey numbers of the three players who handled the ball in the most memorable play of the team's 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots.