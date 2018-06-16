Man arrested in Colorado shooting that killed boy, wounded 3

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in a shooting that killed a boy and left three others wounded outside a suburban Denver dental office.

The boy's mother and brother suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon. A man not related to the family also was shot in the parking lot in the city of Westminster but was less seriously wounded.

The suspect was captured about three hours after the shooting.

The Denver Post reports that he was booked into jail Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault.

Officers say there is no relationship between the gunman and the victims and have not released a motive for the shooting.

Police didn't release the any of their identities.