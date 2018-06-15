Global Softwood Market 2018-2022 | Steady Shift in Softwood Supply From Natural to Plantation Forests Drives Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2018--The global softwood market is expected to register a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the growing construction industry. Softwood has been used in construction and interior works from many years worldwide. The growth of the construction and real-estate industries contributes to an increase in the number of housing societies, office spaces, commercial complexes, and residential buildings. This leads to high global demand across several industries.

This market research report on the further provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the steady shift in softwood supply from natural to plantation forests as one of the key emerging trends in the global softwood market:

Global softwood market: Steady shift in softwood supply from natural to plantation forests

Wood extraction is one of the significant reasons for deforestation and forest degradation. It has major implications on the environment, global warming, biodiversity, ecosystem services, local societies, and economies. To address this problem, the public and private sectors are taking initiatives to cultivate plantation forests with highly productive timber plantations.

“Softwood procured from plantation forest is of increased price because of the stricter controls on harvest rate and higher harvest costs. But, the marginal costs of softwood extracted from natural forests is increasing as the low-cost softwood is cut first. This will lead to an increase in the prices gradually and is expected to exceed the cost of softwood plantation forests,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on construction.

Global softwood market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global softwood market into the following end-users (construction and industrial) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The construction segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 62% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global softwood market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 36%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase by almost 1% during 2018-2022.

