CES Asia: Innovation at the Speed of 5G

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2018--CES Asia® 2018 wrapped today with the rapid pace of global innovation front and center over the show’s three day duration. The next stage of technology advancements were showcased across vehicle tech, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), virtual and augmented reality, digital health and more. The event, 24 percent larger than last year in terms of footprint, cemented itself as the place to fully experience how the pace of technology is accelerating globally. CES Asia, the premier event for tech innovation in the Asian marketplace, will return to Shanghai, China, June 11-13, 2019.

“5G and AI are igniting growth across the entire tech ecosystem changing the way we interact with technology and the world around us,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™. “It’s incredible to see technology refining and reinventing itself at such a fast pace. Just six months ago we were at CES with life-altering tech all around us. This week, I saw that technology refined, enhanced and built upon in many ways, especially with AI and 5G integration and the creative ways those technologies are being imagined and implemented.”

With 43,000 trade attendees and total attendance of over 46,000, including 1,400+ members of the global media, up 20 percent over 2017 total attendance, CES Asia 2018 broke records. More than 500 companies showcased tech breakthroughs across 50,000 gross square meters of exhibit space; a 24 percent increase over 2017 and 2.5 times larger than the inaugural 2015 event.

“CES Asia is the best indicator of consumer technology trends in Asia,” said Lenovo Group. “As a frequent exhibitor at CES, Lenovo Group is exhibiting at CES Asia for the first time and fully demonstrated Lenovo China’s new strategic vision, especially conducting intelligent IoT business and the progress that we’ve achieved. We are very impressed with the show and Lenovo Group will continue to work with CES Asia.”

Conference programming highlighted technology’s role in improving lives, creating jobs and furthering economic growth on a global scale. Industry visionaries took to the CES Asia keynote stage to discuss the future of innovation, including leaders from Alibaba A.I. Labs, BYTON, Hisense, Huawei, Lenovo, as well as China’s Powerful Startup Economy’s panel that featured leaders from Baidu Capital, Horizon Robotics, TouchPal and Volcanics Venture.

The program featured sessions with key executives from global brands including 360 Smart, Aptiv, Deloitte, Intel China, Leapmotor, Lenovo, Suning and TCL. Sessions covered a wide range of industry topics including smart mobility, AI, robotics, new retail, smart cities and autonomous vehicles. The full conference lineup can be viewed here.

"Whether for auto manufacturers or auto consumers, the role of CES Asia in the vehicle industry is increasingly important,” said Marc Mansell, vice president Bose Automotive Systems Division. “We are very excited about Bose’s first time at CES Asia. The new technology demonstrated by Bose is designed to help automakers solve key issues and provided owners with a better driving experience."

Sessions ran for all three days. Leaders from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and ZOL discussed new services and devices that will come to market with 5G creating new consumer benefits and opportunities that will accompany this game-changing technology.

Exhibitors launched products and announced partnerships throughout the show. Major announcements include:

Baidu Intelligent Vehicle and BMW China announced a cooperation of V2H (Vehicles to Home) Hanergy released high-profile new consumer electronics products such as the thin-film solar charging pack and the thin-film solar backpack Libratone, the audio brand from Denmark, announced the new generation of ZIPP 2 smart wireless audio Hohem released a new generation of stabilizers, iSteady Pro and iSteady Mobile Morpx’s MoonBot is a new AI educational robot kit developed with world leading vision recognition technology PowerVision released a new generation of underwater robot Power Dolphin Shadow Creator announced the launch of three products: Action One, Shadow VR and New Air 2 Suning launched Magic Mirror and BiuSpeaker and conducted demos for the media

CES Asia is one of the fastest growing tradeshows in Asia and reinforces China’s evolution as an innovation pioneer. For the latest news, photos, b-roll and more, visit CESAsia.com.

Owned and produced by International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and co-produced by Shanghai Intex, CES Asia 2018 ran June 13-15, 2018 in Shanghai, China. The premier event for the consumer technology industry in Asia, CES Asia showcases major brands and innovative companies across several vertical markets in the Asian marketplace.

