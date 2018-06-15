Global Migraine Therapeutics Market 2018-2022| Key Insights and Forecasts| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2018--The global migraine therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% over the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in the number of patients suffering from migraine. Migraine is a neurological disease which is highly prevalent across the world. The frequent use of some medications can lead to migraine. Women are believed to be more susceptible to migraine and less responsive to migraine treatment. The high prevalence of this ailment is expected to increase the demand for migraine therapeutics.

This market research report on the further provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growth in the number of migraine treatment awareness programs as one of the key emerging trends in the global migraine therapeutics market:

Global migraine therapeutics market: Growth in the number of migraine treatment awareness programs

Migraine is a common and highly disabling neurological disorder. Various migraine treatment awareness programs are being conducted by several organizations for educating and helping patients suffering from migraine. Some such organizations include The Migraine Trust, U.S. Pain Foundation, the American Migraine Foundation etc. These organizations observe the week starting from the first Sunday in September as the migraine awareness week to raise awareness of the condition and to highlight the impact of migraine among people. Such campaigns seek to get funding for migraine treatment in the US in addition to increasing awareness about the ailment.

“Many research activities have been conducted for the development of a specific and effective preventative treatment for migraine. There is high availability of several late-stage pipeline products which are expected to be launched in the coming years. Such development augurs well for the growth of the market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases.

Global migraine therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global migraine therapeutics market by product (drugs and devices), by treatment (preventative treatment and migraine abortive treatment) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Americas held the highest share of the global migraine therapeutics market in 2017, accounting for a market share of around 59%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The market share of the Americas is expected to witness the maximum increase during the forecast period, while APAC is expected to see a decline in its market share over the forecast period.

