PLDA Announces Second Annual “PLDA Design Day”, in Shanghai, China - a Free Design Workshop, 100% Focused on PCIe Design

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2018--PLDA, the industry leader in PCI Express® interface IP solutions today announced its next “PLDA Design Day” event, to be held on July 3rd, 2018 in Shanghai, China. “PLDA Design Day, Shanghai” will explore three key steps of PCIe application design, showcasing real use cases and practical solutions. This free event is not a traditional “presentation” format, but instead will deliver real training from engineers and experts from the PLDA Ecosystem who work day-to-day to create best-in-class PCIe solutions.

This valuable, free, one day event will enable SoC Designer attendees to:

Integrate commercial or home-grown PCIe PHY IP into their SoCs, and use a PHY testsuite to identify and debug PHY issues at PIPE interface level. Integrate a 3rd-party PCIe VIP, perform application-level verification, identify and troubleshoot reported issues, and assess the need for regression automation. Bring up, test and validate their PCIe 4.0 endpoint devices, and quickly identify and debug link-level and functional-level issues.

These three PCIe-specific design topics will be hosted by PLDA, M31 Technology , Avery Design Systems and Viavi Solutions.

The event will also highlight two real-life use cases:

Intel NSG Group will share their experience integrating PCIe connectivity into their system for SSD testing. Phison Electronics will share their experiences from integrating PCIe connectivity into their line of SSD controller ICs.

According to Arnaud Schleich, CEO of PLDA, “We experienced outstanding feedback from last year’s ‘PLDA Design Day’ and were eger to return to China. China is an essential part of the PCIe ecosystem with many new design starts each year. We are thrilled to play a part in creating more robust, flexible and cost-optimized PCIe designs in this key market.”

Get more “PLDA Design Day, Shanghai” Information:

For more details about the agenda, please visit: PLDA Design Day Webpage To access free registration, please visit: Registration webpage Contact PLDA for more information at asiapacmarketing@plda.com

About PLDA PLDA has been successfully delivering PCI and PCI Express IP for more than 20 years. With over 6,200 licenses, PLDA has established a vast customer base and the world’s broadest PCIe ecosystem. PLDA has maintained its leadership over four generations of PCI Express specifications, enabling customers to reduce risk and accelerate time to market for their ASIC and FPGA based designs. PLDA provides a complete PCIe solution with its IP cores, FPGA boards for ASIC prototyping, PCIe BFM/testbenches, PCIe drivers, and APIs. PLDA is a global company with offices in North America (San Jose, California), Europe (France, Italy, and Bulgaria), and Asia (China, Taiwan).

PCI-SIG, PCI Express and PCIe are trademarks or registered trademarks of PCI-SIG. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

###

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180615005470/en/

CONTACT: PLDA

Romain Tourneau

Marketing Manager

+33 4 28 38 04 66

rtourneau@plda.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA CHINA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT HARDWARE INTERNET

SOURCE: PLDA

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/15/2018 10:33 AM/DISC: 06/15/2018 10:33 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180615005470/en