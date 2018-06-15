Global On-highway Vehicle Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Penetration of Downsized Engines Boosts Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2018--The global on-highway vehicle market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180615005466/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global on-highway vehicle market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the market’s growth is the increasing penetration of downsized engines. Vehicle manufacturers are increasingly developing downsized engine blocks to decrease the kerb weight, limit the formation of emissions, and improve fuel efficiency. Downsized engines are designed to produce the same amount of power as that of their high-powered models. Most on-highway vehicle manufacturers equip turbochargers within diesel engines to increase the amount of air taken in for combustion.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights the OEMs pushing for penetration of embedded telematics systems in on-highway vehicles as one of the key emerging trends in the global on-highway vehicle market:

Global on-highway vehicle market: OEMs pushing for penetration of embedded telematics systems in on-highway vehicles

The embedded telematics systems market is dominated by developed regions such as the US and Europe. Unlike tethered and smartphone integration solutions, where the connectivity of the device depends on the user, embedded connectivity provides the advantage of data reliability as it is connected 24x7. As a result, regulatory bodies will implement legislation in future which would encourage the installation of embedded telematics in on-highway vehicles.

“The telematics industry is growing rapidly in emerging markets, particularly in Brazil, Russia, India, and China. With the rising interest in infotainment services and navigation services among consumers, OEMs are partnering with automotive telematics providers and planning to introduce new products and services to effectively seize opportunities in these countries,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive manufacturing.

Global on-highway vehicle market: Segmentation analysis and forecast

This market research report segments the global on-highway vehicle market based on vehicle type (trucks, buses, and RVs), transmission (manual transmission, automatic transmission, and automated manual transmission), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC held the highest share of the global on-highway vehicle market in 2017, accounting for a market share of over 76%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease by almost 3% during 2018-2022. However, this region is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180615005466/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/15/2018 10:29 AM/DISC: 06/15/2018 10:29 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180615005466/en