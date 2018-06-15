  1. Home
  2. World

Gimenez scores to lift Uruguay over Egypt 1-0 in Group A

By KAREL JANICEK , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/06/15 22:09

Uruguay's Jose Gimenez, center, heads the ball to score the opening goal during the group A match between Egypt and Uruguay at the 2018 soccer World C

Uruguay's Jose Gimenez, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group A match between Egypt and Uruguay

Uruguay's Jose Gimenez scores the opening goal past Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy during the group A match between Egypt and Uruguay at the 2018

Egypt's Mohamed Salah sings the national anthem ahead the group A match between Egypt and Uruguay at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Ar

Uruguay's Luis Suarez, top, reacts after failing to score next to Uruguay's Edinson Cavani during the group A match between Egypt and Uruguay at the 2

Uruguay's Luis Suarez, left, challenges for the ball with Egypt's Sam Morsy during the group A match between Egypt and Uruguay at the 2018 soccer Worl

YEKATERINBURG, Russia (AP) — Jose Gimenez came to Uruguay's rescue by scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Egypt on Friday in Group A of the World Cup.

The Uruguay defender jumped in the area and headed home a free kick late in the 89th minute.

Russia leads Group A on goal difference after beating Saudi Arabia 5-0 on Thursday in the tournament's opening match. Uruguay is now second, also with three points.

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah was on the bench for his country's first World Cup match since 1990 after injuring a shoulder while playing for Liverpool in last month's Champions League final. Salah was the Premier League's player of the season after scoring a league-leading 32 goals, with 44 in all competitions.

At the other end, Uruguay strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani missed their chances. Suarez failed to beat Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shennawy in two one-on-one situations and Cavani hit the post from a free kick two minutes from the end.

Egypt has yet to win a World Cup game while Uruguay won its opening match at the tournament for the first time since 1970.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup