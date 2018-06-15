ePROMIS ERP Named Top Among FrontRunners® for Enterprise Resource Planning Software Report by Software Advice, a Gartner Company

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2018--A leading software company ePROMIS today announced that ePROMIS ERP software is among the latest FrontRunners® for Enterprise Resource Planning report, powered by Gartner methodology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180615005022/en/

FrontRunners 2018 Top ERP Software Report (Graph: AETOSWire)

The Gartner company, Software Advice designed FrontRunners® to highlight the top software products to help businesses evaluate which software products may be right for them. The Software Advice research team evaluated more than 150 ERP software solutions based on the usability and user recommendations. According to Software Advice, only those ERP software with the top scores are featured as FrontRunners®, ePROMIS got 9.23 as the total score which is the highest.

“ePROMIS ERP is a FrontRunner for the third time in a row. We are delighted and honored about getting such great recognition,” Mathews Mathew, the Managing Director and CEO of ePROMIS said. ePROMIS ERP topped this global ranking leaving its competitors behind. ePROMIS’ standing as a FrontRunner reflects the company’s value as a reliable, comprehensive business management software provider.

With more than a million users globally and having highest ratings for usability and user recommendations, ePROMIS ERP has proven itself as one of the most trusted business suites in the global software market. “The top rank in FrontRunners is the recognition for our commitment to providing customers with the best quality business applications and services,” Thomas Mathew, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of ePROMIS said. The company is helping organizations to create a collaborative work environment and respond to technology trends positively.

“Recently we have launched ePROMIS Go Online, the most flexible application delivery platform that runs with any modern browser on any smart device making real-time Enterprise Mobility a reality for our customers,” the COO Thomas stated. The company also carries out research and development programs on the application of the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain technology, and Artificial Intelligence in enterprise management solutions.

About ePROMIS

Houston based ePROMIS is a longstanding leader in the global enterprise software market making significant contributions to driving digital transformation of businesses. The company has regional subsidiaries and solution partnerships across the U.S., U.K, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Middle East and Africa and now expanding to India, Eastern Europe, and South America.

If interested in learning more about ePROMIS products visit ePROMIS Website, email to info@epromis.net

*Source:

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180615005022/en/

CONTACT: ePROMIS

Jithin George

MARCOM Manager

communications@epromis.net

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY INTERNET SOFTWARE MOBILE/WIRELESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSULTING

SOURCE: ePROMIS

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/15/2018 10:00 AM/DISC: 06/15/2018 10:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180615005022/en