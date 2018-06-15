Mempho Music Festival Announces Daily Lineup

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2018--Mempho Music Festival, brought to you by Big River Presents, has announced the daily lineup for its second edition, which will return to Memphis, Tennessee, on October 6th and 7th, 2018. Nestled in the heart of Shelby Farms Park, Mempho Fest blends today's top performers with Memphis' rich musical history, creating a festival experience filled with music, food, and nature for people of all ages. This year, for the first time ever at Shelby Farms Park, camping and “glamping” options will be available on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of the festival weekend. Tickets go on sale today, Friday, June 15, at 10 A.M. CT!

On Saturday, October 6 th, Mempho Music Festival will see headlining performances from Grammy Award winners Beck and Phoenix, as well as Grammy-nominated funkstress and Prince protégé Janelle Monáe, German folk rockers Milky Chance, and Three 6 Mafia co-founder Juicy J with his fellow Memphis rapper and brother, Project Pat. The Saturday lineup continues with Lucero, Eric Gales, Big Ass Truck, Larkin Poe, Cory Branan, Talibah Safiya, Boo Mitchell & The Kings featuring URiAH Mitchell, Lil Al & G Reub, and The Product. Saturday will also see a tribute set dedicated to Royal Studios –led by Grammy Award-winning producer Boo Mitchell —featuring Grammy Award-winners William Bell and Bobby Rush, Oscar Award-winner Frayser Boy, and Grammy Award-nominated Hi Rhythm.

On Sunday, October 7 th, Mempho Music Festival’s lineup is topped by modern hip-hop supernova Post Malone and the legendary MC, Nas, and will see performances from indie-rock prince Mac DeMarco, Atlanta-based rapper Rich The Kid, and iconic funk-music collective George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic. Also joining the Sunday lineup are The Bar-Kays, Don Bryant & The Bo-Keys, Sam Lewis, John Nemeth & The Lovelight Orchestra, and Danny Barnes’ Space Program. “ Stones Throw ”, led by world-renowned keyboardist and The Rolling Stones’ musical director Chuck Leavell and featuring current and former backing band members Bernard Fowler (vocals), Darryl Jones (bass), Tim Ries (sax), and Karl Denson (sax), will explore the expansive catalog of The Rolling Stones on Sunday as well.

15-year-old guitar phenom Brandon “Taz” Niederauer will serve as the weekend’s artist-at-large on both days. More artists TBA.

Mempho Music Festival is the first major music festival held in the natural splendor of Shelby Farms Park, which plays host to a diverse range of outdoor activities including biking, canoeing, zip lining, horseback riding, and more. Building off Mempho Fest’s inaugural year, the 2018 festival will offer multiple live music stages, art installations, and an interactive dome that melds together the worlds of music, art, science, and design.

This year, Mempho Music Festival has partnered with CID Entertainment to provide VIP and Super VIP experiences, including on-site camping and glamping options on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of the festival weekend. For more information on packages, click HERE.

General on-sale begins on Friday, June 15th, at 10 A.M. CT, starting at $89 for Single Day and $159 for 2-Day tickets. Prices will increase on July 13th and September 28th, so reserve your tickets while supplies last.

Full Lineup: Beck, Post Malone, Phoenix, Janelle Monáe, Nas, Mac DeMarco, Milky Chance, Rich The Kid, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Juicy J, Project Pat, Stones Throw (feat. Chuck Leavell, Bernard Fowler, Farryl Jones, Tim Ries, & Karl Denson), Lucero, The Bar-Kays, Big Ass Truck, Larkin Poe, Eric Gales, Royal Studios Presents William Bell, Bobby Rush, Frayser Boy, & Hi Rhythm Section, Don Bryant & The Bo-Keys, Danny Barnes' Space Program, John Nemeth & The Love Light Orchestra, The Como Mamas, Sam Lewis, Boo Mitchell & The Kings, Talibah Safiya, Cory Branan, and Brandon "Taz" Niederauer (Artist-At-Large)

