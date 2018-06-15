WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

World Cup digest moves separately.

TOP STORIES:

GLF--US OPEN

SOUTHAMPTON, New York — The only guys to break par in the U.S. Open first round begin the second as the leaders: Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter, Scott Piercy and Russell Henley, all on 1-under 69s. By Doug Ferguson. Developing.

— With:

— GLF--US OPEN-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

CRI--INDIA-AFGHANISTAN

BANGALORE, India — Afghanistan succumb to top-ranked India by an innings and 262 runs inside two days of its maiden cricket test. India completed its first innings in the morning on 474 then bowled out the Afghans for 109 and 103. By Chetan Narula. SENT: 590 words, photos.

BRITAIN-BORIS BECKER

LONDON — Boris Becker is claiming his unpaid role as a sports attache for Central African Republic gives him diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy proceedings in Britain. By Gregory Katz. SENT: 440 words, photos.

ROMANIA-CHARLIE HEBDO-HALEP

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanians express outrage at a cartoon in the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo likening newly crowned tennis champion Simona Halep to a Gypsy scrap metal collector. SENT: 130 words, photo.

Other stories:

— RGU--AUSTRALIA-IRELAND — Wallabies ready for improved Ireland forwards in 2nd test. SENT: 300 words.

— RGU--NEW ZEALAND-FRANCE — All Blacks tackles under scrutiny in 2nd test vs France. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 550 words, photo.

— RGU--PACIFIC NATIONS CUP — Fiji, Georgia to fight over title. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 400 words.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Velasquez takes no-hitter into 7th, Phillies top Rockies 9-3. SENT: 1100 words, photos.

