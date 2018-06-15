Streaming providers aim to convert country fans at CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The hundreds of artists appearing at this year's CMA Fest weren't the only ones trying to court new fans. Streaming music providers also had a larger presence at the festival, hoping to convert country music fans, who have been slower to adopt streaming compared with other genres.

Some artists who played the festival, which ran June 7-10, saw immediate increases in streaming.

Dierks Bentley dropped a new album, "The Mountain," the same weekend and had several performances and events throughout the festival. His streams on Spotify increased by more than 200 percent this past weekend compared with the previous weekend just in Nashville alone, according to data provided by Spotify.